Firefighters from East Sussex Fire were called to two incidents in Rye on Thursday evening (November 14).

At 5.01pm, firefighters from Rye and The Ridge attended a fire in the open in Rye Road, Rye.

A spokesman said crews used one main jet and one hydrant to extinguish a barn fire.

Then at 11.47pm, firefighters from Rye attended a car fire in Winchelsea Road, Rye.

Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, according to a spokesman for the fire service.