Fire service called to five incidents in same Hastings road in 30 hours

Fire crews were called to a Hastings road five times in the space of 30 hours.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was first called to Farley Bank, Hastings, at 7.45pm on Sunday (May 26).

The fire service has been called to five fires in Farley Bank, Hastings, in 30 hours. Picture: Ian

A spokesman said crews were responding to a small fire in the open.

Then at 5.07pm on Monday (May 27) three appliances were sent to Farley Bank, in Hastings, following reports of a fire at a commercial premises.

Upon arrival crews discovered a small debris fire and they wore breathing apparatus, as well as using one hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

Crews were then called to the same road at 8.38pm that evening.

This time crews were sent to a false alarm at a derelict building.

Less than two hours later – at 10.15pm (May 27) – a crew was sent to a fire at the skate park.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to tackle the skate ramp fire.

And then finally at 12.16am (May 28) Hastings firefighters were sent to Farley Bank, in Hastings, due to a small fire under the skate ramp.

The crew extinguished the fire, according to the spokesman.

