Fire breaks out near Hastings Castle
A fire broke out on a cliff by Hastings Castle earlier today (Wednesday, October 6).
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 7:53 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 8:01 pm
An eye-witness said the fire was seen at around 6pm and firefighters attended the scene.
An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “We were called at 6.02pm to attend a fire in the open on Castle Hill Road, Hastings.
“Firefighters from Hastings attended and used a flexipack to extinguish a small fire. Crews left the scene at 6.21pm.”