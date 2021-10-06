Fire breaks out near Hastings Castle

A fire broke out on a cliff by Hastings Castle earlier today (Wednesday, October 6).

An eye-witness said the fire was seen at around 6pm and firefighters attended the scene.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “We were called at 6.02pm to attend a fire in the open on Castle Hill Road, Hastings.

Fire near Hastings Castle. Picture from @samuelcharlescurtis SUS-210610-193210001

“Firefighters from Hastings attended and used a flexipack to extinguish a small fire. Crews left the scene at 6.21pm.”

Fire near Hastings Castle. Picture from @samuelcharlescurtis SUS-210610-193122001

Fire near Hastings Castle. Picture from @samuelcharlescurtis SUS-210610-193708001