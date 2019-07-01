Fire and ‘explosion’ at Three Oaks pub

Four fire engines were sent to tackle a fire at an outhouse at a pub in Three Oaks.

Two engines from Hastings, one from Broad Oak and another from Rye were sent to the Three Oaks Public House, in Butchers Lane, at 7.14pm on Sunday (June 30).

Picture supplied Dan Bevan

Sam Bevan, on behalf of the pub’s licensee, said the fire started in an outhouse at the back of the pub before it quickly spread to a log store and her dad’s motorbike.

Sam said the fire caused the motorbike to explode.

She added: “It was lucky that the three people in the restaurant had left at the time the fire started.

“One of them came flying back in to say there was a fire out the back of the pub.

Picture supplied Dan Bevan

“We called the fire service and it felt like it was 20 minutes before they arrived but they were actually on scene so quickly and were brilliant.”

Sam said the fire made it into the original part of the building, causing damage to the electrical wires.

The kitchen part of the pub has been closed as a result but the main bar will remain open, serving drinks.

In a post on Facebook, the Three Oaks Public House said: “Following our fire tonight which has affected the rear of our premises and kitchen, only the pub part will be operational, so please bear with us at this difficult time.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has messaged or turned up to offer support to us tonight.

“Also we would like to thank the fantastic crews from Rye, Broad Oak, and Hastings for their fast attendance, which stopped the fire from being any worse.”

Sam added: “Obviously you don’t ever want a fire to happen but I think it’s just fortunate it started when it did. None of us were asleep and the pub wasn’t particularly busy at the time either.

“We had family upstairs but as soon as we shouted about the fire, they got out of the building.”

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no injuries.

They added: “At 7.14pm, firefighters from Hastings, Broad Oak and Rye were called to attend a fire in the outhouse of a public house on Butchers Lane, Guestling. “Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

