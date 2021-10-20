Find out why singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man was in Hastings Old Town yesterday
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man took a seaside outing to Hastings yesterday - and enjoyed some fish and chips in the Old Town.
The hitmaker strolled around the fishermen’s huts with his girlfriend Zoe Beardsall and his three-year-old son Reuben, according to reports in MailOnline.
He was photographed buying seafood from The Netshop Jellied Eel Bar on Rock-a-Nore Road, and sat down to a plate of fish and chips at the nearby Mermaid Fish and Chips Restaurant.
The 36-year-old singer, whose UK No 1 singles include Life By Misadventure, also stopped to pose for selfies with people passing by.
Rag’n’Bone Man – whose real name is Rory Graham - made his breakthrough with his track Human in 2016.
He won a Brit Award in 2018.