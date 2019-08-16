Film and TV star supports new Hastings Coffin Club course

A Hastings based club which gives people a greater say in planning and designing their own funeral has a new course starting in September.

Coffin Club Hastings, which counts film and TV actress Miriam Margolyes among its supporters, has finished for the summer, but the next course starts on September 11 and runs for six Wednesday mornings at St Mary in the Castle, Pelham Crescent, Hastings. from 10.30am - 1.30am. Sessions are free.

Each week people can here a different expert speaker and talks will be followed by coffin decorating sessions.

Coffin Club is based on a model that has successfully run in New Zealand for a number of years and is run locally by Kate Tym and Kate Dyer who are Independent Funeral Celebrants.

It started in Hastings and has now spread to other areas of the UK.

Kate Dyer said: “People can learn what they can do for their end of life celebration, fill out a funeral wish-list, then forget about it and carry on enjoying life.”

For more information on Coffin Club and how to get involved, email coffinclubhastings@gmail.com.

Miriam Margolyes is pictured here with Coffin Club founders Kate Tym and Kate Dyer.

