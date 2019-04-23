Ferrari sold to fund new Hastings lifeboat pays a visit to town

The stunning Ferrari which funded Hastings RNLI’s new Shannon class lifeboat visited the town this month, ahead of the boat’s official naming ceremony this weekend.

Northamptonshire businessman Richard Colton left two Ferraris to the RNLI when he died at the age of 82 in March 2015. According to his godson, Charles Denton, he was a shy, private man who loved technology.

The red Ferrari pictured in front of the lifeboat it funded, alongside Hastings RNLI crew members. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190423-122223001

Both cars were sold as part of an H & H Classics auction later that year at the Imperial War Museum Duxford in Cambridgeshire.

John Mayhead, of classic car insurance company Hagerty, said: “The end result was a scintillating auction which achieved record prices for the cars. With nothing charged in commission or for entry fees and transport, the maximum amount possible was able to be given to the RNLI. It was something that truly provided Richard Colton with a lasting legacy that his family can be truly proud of.”

Hastings RNLI crew members. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190423-122212001

Speaking after the auction Simon Hope, managing director of H & H Classics, added: “This has been a dream result for us. We have worked relentlessly with the RNLI over the last few months promoting the cars all over the world to ensure we honoured the memory of Richard Colton properly.”

The 1960 red Ferrari 250 GT SWB sold for £6.6 million, while a silver 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 sold for £1.93 million. This resulted in the largest donation in the history of the RNLI and it has provided Hastings lifeboat station with a brand new Shannon lifeboat.

Peter Adams, lifeboat operations manager at Hastings, said: “It is wonderful that people hold the RNLI in such high esteem.”

The Shannon is the latest class of all-weather lifeboat to join the RNLI fleet and is capable of 25 knots. Her use of water jets instead of propellers makes her the most agile and manoeuvrable RNLI all-weather lifeboat, allowing her both to operate in shallow waters and to be intentionally beached, as well as to be placed with great precision alongside a stricken vessel or to navigate around hazards.

The red Ferrari visited Hastings on Thursday, April 11 and was welcomed at the lifeboat station by the RNLI’s volunteer crew, sporting their new all-weather crew kit sponsored by Helly Hansen. The new lifeboat will be officially named at a ceremony on April 27. It will be named the Richard and Caroline Colton, to honour Richard’s legacy to the RNLI.