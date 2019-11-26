Fantastic free Festive Fun Day and fireworks at Priory Meadow in Hastings this weekend

Sunday December 1 will see Hastings launch itself into Christmas with day of free family fun, music and even snow at Priory Meadow shopping centre in Hastings.

And the day will close with a spectacular fireworks display.

On Sunday 1st December between 10am and 4pm there is free festive entertainment for all the family to enjoy throughout the day whilst Christmas shopping, with a magical atmosphere, live music, fireworks, and even snowfall.

Enjoy a brass band performing seasonal hits by the 35ft Christmas tree out in Queens Square as artificial snow falls from the sky. There is also a giant ball pit dome experience to enjoy that it is fun for all the family and Mrs Claus will be handing out gingerbread from her special bicycle.

Inside the shopping centre throughout the day you’ll find even more festive delights, such as free face and glitter painting and Danny the Elf will be entertaining and handing out fantastic balloon models.

It wouldn’t be a Christmas event without Father Christmas. People can meet the jolly old gent himself outside Marks and Spencer for free throughout the day and take a photo with him on his giant throne.

Plus keep an eye out for his elves who will be wandering around the centre handing out delicious complimentary treats and surprises.

The shopping centre’s charity partner of the year, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, is bringing along The Snowman, who will be making appearances throughout the day.

Chestnut Tree House cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions and marked its 15th birthday last year. Donations to the charity are greatly appreciated.

Ending the event with a bang is a firework finale that will be taking place at approximately 4.15pm from Hastings Castle. There are great viewing spots from Wellington Place and the seafront.

Centre Manager Andy Harvey, said: “We hope you can join us for what is going to be a very festive Christmas shopping experience this December, something you certainly can’t enjoy when shopping online.”

“Our stores have wonderful staff who would be delighted to help you choose the perfect Christmas gifts throughout the day. We also have parking all day for just £1.” He added.

For further information about the event visit priorymeadow.com. Terms and conditions apply. Please note all entertainment is subject to change or be cancelled at any point.

Acts are performing at scheduled intervals throughout the day.

Priory Meadow provides 290,500 sq ft of retail space in Hastings and attracts 8 million shoppers each year.

