Fantastic bank holiday Family Fun Day on Hastings seafront will raise funds for baby charity

A team of nurses from the Special Care Baby Unit at the Conquest Hospital are holding a Super Summer Fun Day and barbecue on Saturday August 24, from 12 noon - 3pm.

It is being held at the Source Park, on the seafront at White Rock and is to raise money for Bliss, the charity for premature and sick babies.

The day will involve fun school fete games such as Hook a Duck and Whack the Rat at £1 for 3 goes and prizes to be won.

There will be free play area including giant Connect 4 and giant Kerplunk and children can paint and decorate stones.

There are children’s and adult’s tombolas and raffles, face painting, a fun photo booth and a Superhero fancy dress competition, in which all entrants receive a treat and best dressed wins a trophy. A BBQ, candy floss and drinks will be available. The event is organised by ten neo-natal nurses who are also taking on a Skydive in aid of Bliss.

