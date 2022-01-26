Fancy doing a 160ft bungee jump in Hastings Old Town’s fishing quarter?

A crane will be set up at The Stade Open Space for the fund-raiser on Saturday, May 7 this year.

Proceeds from the event - called Bungee On The Beach - will go to St Michael’s Hospice in Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards.

A spokesperson for St Michael’s Hospice, which is organising the event, said it would be a “must for all thrill seekers and definitely one to tick off the bucket list.”

Bungee On The Beach will take place in Hastings in May. Pic: UK Bungee Club

They added: “Feel the rush of the freefall and jump alone, or take on the challenge with a buddy and experience a tandem jump – it’s going to be epic! So why not jump to it and sign up in aid of the Hospice today? Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/bungee

“A variety of charities have already signed up to join St Michael’s Hospice on the day, bringing with them their own team of jumpers to face this once in a lifetime adventure. The event is a great opportunity for charities to network and be part of an event which hasn’t taken place in Hastings for over 10 years, while raising vital funds for their cause.”

If you work for a local charity and would like more information about how you can get involved, call James, challenge event fundraiser, on 01424 456396, or email [email protected]

