Family’s tribute to ‘happiest little’ Bexhill girl who died suddenly days after third birthday

A family has paid tribute to their ‘happiest little girl’ who died suddenly days after her third birthday.

Alicia Carpenter-Southall, who lived in Sidley with her mum and brother, died on Thursday (August 1).

Alicia Carpenter

The cause of her death is currently unknown.

Her aunt Amie Carpenter said: “She would light up a room when she walked into it.

“She was everyone’s favourite little girl. She had loads of friends at nursery.

“Her brother and cousin loved her so much. She always made them laugh and took care of them.”

Alicia Carpenter

Alicia was born on July 27, 2016, at Conquest Hospital, and lived at her nan’s house for most of her life with her mum, aunt, uncle, brother and cousin.

In May, she moved out to live with her mum Sophie Carpenter and her little brother Lucas.

Amie added: “We will remember her as kind, smart, beautiful, funny, loving and her hair was bright orange.

“We will remember her how she was running around being the happiest little girl she was. She always made people laugh and always knew how to cheer people up.

Alicia Carpenter

“She loved unicorns, she had so many different kinds of unicorn teddies and loads of clothes with unicorns on.

“Her uncle Alan used to call her ‘Smells’ and she would call her great uncle ‘Belly’.”

Alicia’s mum said she enjoyed going to her dad Ryan’s house every other weekend, with her brother, where she played with her dolls house and spent time with her nan and grandad.

In a close-knit family, Alicia saw her mum’s boyfriend Ricky every day and also spent a lot of time with her uncle Zach – Amie’s boyfriend.

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for Alicia’s headstone, which her family hopes will feature a unicorn.

Her family has asked those wanting to send flowers or gifts to donate to the fundraiser instead.

By Thursday morning (August 8), the page had raised £1,110.

