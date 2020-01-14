Family of Hastings boy, 7, suffering from cancer, make appeal for large donor

The family of a boy suffering from a rare form of cancer is appealing for a large donor to step forward so the youngster can have pioneering treatment abroad.

Seven-year-old Denny Nassy has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

His aunt, Michele Laurens, launched a fundraising page online four months ago, with the aim of raising £500,000.

So far, more than £175,000 has been raised through numerous donations from well-wishers and charity events.

Michele said: “We are desperately calling out for a hero for Denny now.

“We don’t know how much longer his body will hold back this aggressive cancer. He could deteriorate at any moment and then he won’t be allowed out of the country to access his treatment.

“His cancer hospital has told us his body will be ready for treatment in two weeks. This will be his main chance in surviving.

“So we, as a family, are begging from the bottom of our hearts for a large donor to come forward with the £350,000 he needs before it’s too late. I hate begging but we are desperate now.

“Someone out that can help Denny, someone out there can save Denny’s life. His life is in someone’s hands and we need to reach them.

“We need to get this boy to Philadelphia for treatment and we need to do it soon. Denny needs to find his hero.”

Denny was diagnosed with ALL in January 2016.

He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission but relapsed again at the beginning of 2018. His younger sister Marley was also diagnosed with the same cancer. ALL is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

Denny’s family are trying to raise money so the youngster can undergo CAR T-cell treatment abroad.

Michele said: “This is a new treatment and only recently been available on the NHS. Unfortunately the common type the one in the UK treats is called CD19. Denny’s leukaemia has altered along the way and become CD22.”

There is a Facebook page called Team Denny and it can be found at www.facebook.com/teamdennyandmarley.

People can also find another Facebook page by searching for ‘Denny and Marley’.

To donate towards the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denny-and-marley.

