Everything you need to know about Hastings Pride 2019

Hastings town centre will become a sea of colour this weekend as the annual Pride festival returns to town.

The third Hastings Pride will take place on Sunday, August 25 with a theme of ‘heroes’, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City.

Hastings Pride 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170828-124723001

Founder Natasha Scott said: “It has been amazing to see the town embrace Hastings Pride this year with all the rainbow flags being seen in shop windows and in the streets of Hastings showing the love and support our community needs. Sadly there has been pushback as I have seen the most awful comments by a small minority residing in our town and shows why Pride is as important today as it ever was.”

Proceedings will get underway with a colourful parade through the town, bringing together different communities under a banner of celebration, visibility and solidarity. The parade will set off from South Terrace at 11am, heading down Queens Road and Albert Road before making its way along the seafront. It will then turn up Schwerte Way to White Rock Road and along Bohemia Road to The Oval for midday.

The road closures are scheduled as follows: South Terrace between 11am and 11.10am, Queens Road (Lower) between 11.10am and 11.20am, Albert Road between 11.20am and 11.30am, A259 from Denmark Place, Carlisle Parade, White Rock to Hastings Pier between 11.30am to 11.50am, Schwerte Way, White Rock Road and Lower Bohemia Road from 11.50 to 12.10pm.

The party will come to life at The Oval, with live music, dance and drag. The daytime line-up features rock ‘n’ roll band Sigue Sigue Sputnik, as well as folk musician Hannah Scott. The Happy Maureens, a rock and pop five-piece, will play a selection of favourites from the ‘60s to the ‘90s.

The rest of the daytime acts will be Son of a Tutu; Helen Sharpe and the soulshine band; Lovinia Belle; Stage Production Alicia, Skye and Adam; Charlie House; Jane Jenkinson; Tap on Tap and Commercial Edge Dance.

The evening line-up will feature Hastings indie band Alibi, who perform their farewell gig for Hastings Pride. Energetic pop songstress Channy, who has performed in support slots for artists like Jess Glynne and Olly Murs, will also be there. The rest of the evening acts are Booty Luv, Tequila Blue and Jerri-Leigh.

Former Sugababes singer Mutya Buena is set to headline The Fountain on Queens’ slot, which will take over the main stage for 90 minutes. Other Fountain acts include campaigner and DJ Harry Gay; trans actress and cabaret star Mzz Kimberley; avant garde vocalist Holestar; West End performer Vinegar Strokes; and multi-talented force of nature Dave The Bear.

Visit hastingspride.org.uk for more information.