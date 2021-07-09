Euro 2020: This is why Sussex Co-op shops will shut early on Sunday
A supermarket chain has announced it is to close stores across Sussex early on Sunday - so staff can watch the Euro 2020 final.
All branches of the Southern Co-op group will be closing at 7.45pm.
In a statement on social media, the Co-op said it wanted to make sure its employees had time to make it home to watch the England v Italy match at Wembley Stadium.
In the nessage, the Co-op said: “It’s coming home ... So we’re going home at 7.45pm on Sunday July 11.
“Our colleagues deserve some time off to ⚠️watch the final so we’re closing all our stores early.
“Thank you for your understanding.”
Southern Co-op chief operating officer Simon Eastwood said: “The excitement has been building over the last few weeks in our stores and across the nation.
“So many of us are going to be glued to our screens on Sunday so it was only right for us to close our doors a few hours early and let our colleagues join in if they want to.
“Our colleagues continue to do us proud everyday so this is another way of saying thank you.”
The Sussex stores closing early are: The Square, Angmering; Hawthorn Road and Rose Green Road, Bognor; Delling Lane and Station Road, Bosham; Wickhurst Square, Broadbridge Heath; Junction Road and London Road, Burgess Hill; Bognor Road, Lavant Road, Oliver Whitby Road, Spitalfield Lane and Stockbridge Road, Chichester; Station Parade, East Preston; Beatty Road, Lindfield Road and Seaside, Eastbourne; Ferring Street, Ferring; Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath; Guildford Road, Horsham; Old Shoreham Road, Portland Road and Western Road, Hove; Aginger Road, Portslade; High Street, Selsey; Battle Road, St Leonards; Sparrows Green Road, Wadhurst and Main Road, Yapton.