Enter Hastings Mayor’s New Year Photo competition

The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr. James Bacon, and his wife, Sarah Bacon, are launching a New Year Photo Competition.

The themes for the photo competition are both Hastings and Hope. The deadline for entries is January 3.

The winner will receive a certificate and have their photo published in the Hastings Observer, on the Mayor’s social media channels.

SUS-210929-130320001

The photo will also go on display in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Town Hall in Hastings.

The competition is open to all ages. Send your photos in via email to [email protected] with the email Subject, ‘Photo Competition’. You can also post them to Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings.