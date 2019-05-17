Enjoy two day Continental Street Market in Bexhill this weekend

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club is once again hosting the Anglo/Continental Market in Devonshire Road, Bexhill on the weekend of May 18 and 19.

This will be the first of two markets this year and people will have an opportunity to enjoy goods that are not usually found in the shops and to sample a taste of France, without the effort of travelling.

See also: Cat Killer strikes in Bexhill

Visitors to Devonshire Road should find a colourful spectacle with stalls lined up on either side of the road, selling a wide range of goods from shoes, handbags and handmade soap to succulent cheeses, freshly made bread, and tasty food.

The UK traders will be offering a wonderful tempting array of produce, including handmade jewellery, giftware, pottery, jams, chutneys, plants and china.

Shoppers can take their time to safely savour the atmosphere as the road will be closed to traffic from the junction of Parkhurst Road, through to Marina, each day whilst the market is taking place.

Bexhill 100 members will be marshalling the event, and will also be displaying a number of classic cars for visitors to enjoy at either end of the market.

Bexhill 100 chairman Chris Speck said: “We are anticipating a bustling and busy weekend, with a great atmosphere and plenty for all to enjoy. This event is run on a voluntary basis by members of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, who took over the running of the market for the benefit and enjoyment of the town, and the profits from this year’s two markets will be donated to local charitable causes.”

See also: Fabulous Vintage Fair on De La Warr Lawns

See also: Man stole baby clothes from Marks and Spencer