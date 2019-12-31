Enjoy a New Year’s Day walk around beautiful Pett Level

The Rother group of The Ramblers is inviting people to join them for a walk around Pett Level on New Year’s Day.

The walk, which starts at 11am, follows a six and a half mile circular route, with a stop for a picnic lunch.

The starting point is Pett level Road, near the Smugglers pub. Grid Reference TQ890134.

A spokesperon for the Rother group said: “This is one of hundreds of Ramblers group walks for all ages and abilities every week - all led by our experienced walk leaders. Our groups help local people enjoy walking and protect the places we all love to walk.

“Most groups organise regular walks led by local experts – a great way to get outside, make new friends and discover how walking boosts your health and happiness. Give us a try.”

The walk is part of the Ramblers Festival of Winter Walks and you can download a guide from their website at www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/festival-of-winter-walks.aspx

For more information on the New Year’s Day walk call 01424 752452.

Picture of Pett Level by Jenny Coney.