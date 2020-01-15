England’s only triangular cottage in Hastings up for sale

The country’s only triangular cottage built after a bet between two brothers is on the market.

The property, called The Piece of Cheese, in Hastings Old Town, is on sale for £345,000 via Just Property estate agents.

The mouse sitting on a piece of cheese on the roof of the property. Picture from Just Property SUS-200115-165559001

The house has one bedroom, an open plan living area, en-suite bathroom and private garden.

The cottage even has a mock English Heritage landmark sign outside, which reads: ‘Celebrated movie stars Mr & Mrs Michael Mouse, once spent their summer holidays here’.

On the roof there is a mouse sitting on a piece of cheese with 1878 written just below.

Describing the house, Just Property estate agents said: “What started as a £5 bet between two brothers, The Piece of Cheese is believed to be the only three-cornered cottage in England.

Outside the door is a sign giving the name of the cottage on a piece of cheese. Picture from Just Property SUS-200115-165528001

“This extraordinary characterful property has a fascinating triangular design giving the impression of a piece of cheese.

“Probably the most unique one-bedroom cottage, with a 30’ depth and no interrupting walls giving a bright large open plan ground floor, and the first floor offers the famous Old Town roof top views to the country park.

“The property has significant historic documents including the original conveyancing documents from 1871 to the end of World War 2 and a set of poetry books which features pictures of the property.

“It should be noted that The Piece Of Cheese is an extremely rare commodity, with such nostalgia and historic value alongside its distinctive features, an unparalleled property.”

Inside The Piece of Cheese house. Picture from Just Property SUS-200115-165549001

The house is situated just off All Saints Street on Starrs Cottages in the Old Town.

For more details, contact Tom Williams, Just Property on 01424 444100.