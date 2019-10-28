Emergency services respond to incident on Hastings seafront

Emergency services, including the coastguard, were called to reports of a man in the water in Hastings.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said paramedics were called to White Rock, Hastings, at 4.50pm on Sunday (October 27).

He said crews were responding to reports of a man in the water.

Ambulance crews attended the scene and the man was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

The spokesman said there was nothing to suggest the incident was life-threatening.

The Hastings Coastguard team confirmed it was also called to the scene, together with the Hastings inshore lifeboat, police and ambulance service.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

