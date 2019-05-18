Eight fire engines tackle blaze in Hastings

At least eight fire engines have been battling a blaze at a Hastings former care home this morning (May 18).

Firefighters tackled yet another fire at the Mount Denys Care Home, in The Ridge - the third such incident within a month.

Firefighters tackle the flames

An aerial ladder platform can be seen in use from pictures taken at the scene, as smoke billows from the top of the building.

The derelict care home was the scene of a similar-sized operation on May 8, just ten days after another fire had been reported at the property.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for further information.