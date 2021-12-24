Eastbourne and Hastings hospital car parks recognised with award

Park Mark award to hospital car parks. Photo from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

The Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne DGH car parks have been awarded the Park Mark – the Safer Parking Scheme award. The award recognises car parks with measures in place that actively deter crime and the fear of crime in car parks.

According to the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, the Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that pass a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the police and the British Parking Association.

The assessments include management and maintenance of the facility, ensuring that there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage, and cleanliness. These criteria are known to reduce the opportunity for crime and create a safer environment for the motorist and their vehicle.

Adam Oxley, security and parking manager, said, “I would like to thank our parking and security teams for all their work. We recognise the importance in providing a safe and secure environment for our patients, visitors and staff. Crime prevention is a integral part of our strategy and has helped to build an excellent pro-security culture.”