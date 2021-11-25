East Sussex man badly hurt in crash while delivering Covid tests

Christopher Riggs SUS-211125-164357001

Christopher Riggs, from Northiam, suffered multiple fractures when his bike was in a collision with a car on the A20 Sidcup Road in Horn Park, south east London.

The 60-year-old was delivering lateral flow testing kits to a patient due to undergo surgery at Kings College Hospital as part of his role as a volunteer rider for Kent-based KEM (Kent Event Marshals).

Christopher is also a blood biker for the charity Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers (SERV) in Kent and a member of the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance restock team.

Christopher after the accident SUS-211125-164407001

Following the crash which happened on June 15, Christopher instructed serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate and help him access the specialist rehabilitation and therapies he requires.

The father-of-one, who has two grandchildren, Hari, four, and two-year-old Sennen, has now spoken for the first time about the impact his injuries have had on him and his family, including wife Carole, 61.

Hari is undergoing treatment for leukaemia so his injuries have prevented him helping his daughter Sarah, 39.

Christopher, who was a self-employed business consultant before the pandemic, suffered a broken right arm, fractured left ankle, fractured pelvis and dislocated right shoulder as a result of the collision.

The scene of the collision SUS-211125-164346001

He said: “Although I spent two weeks in hospital and had a number of operations, going home wasn’t the end of it. Carers would visit to get me out of bed and dressed and I would be reliant on Carole for help for most of the day until carers came back at night to help me to bed.

“Before the collision I was fit and healthy. I had ridden motorcycles for many years and was a responsible and careful rider. Not only was riding my hobby and passion, it allowed me the opportunity to give something back and help out in the community.

“However, that has all changed now. I’m now left both physically and mentally shaken and unsure if I’ll be able to ride my motorcycle again.

“It’s not just me who is affected. I’m incredibly grateful to my family for all their support. Hari and Sarah are going through a tough time and I feel that I’m unable to be there for them which is particularly upsetting. However, it also makes me more determined to try and make the best recovery I can.

“The last few months have been a challenge but starting my rehabilitation has provided me with a major boost.”

Natasha Fairs, the serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Christopher, said: “Christopher is a great example of how many people gave up their time to face up to the challenges of Covid-19 and help others through the pandemic.