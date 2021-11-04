East Sussex authors contribute to new charity project

‘Everyday Kindness: A collection of uplifting tales to brighten your day’ brings together some of the UK’s top thriller, mystery and crime fiction authors to focus on the topic of compassion, and to celebrate World Kindness Day on November 13 by raising money for charity. All proceeds will go to Shelter, a charity that campaigns to end homelessness and support those affected.

Eastbourne native Clare Flynn is the author of 13 novels and said about her contribution.

She said, “I write historical fiction and wanted my story to be in that genre. The theme of kindness was quite a challenge at first until I remembered a family story about my great-great grandmother’s trip to London with her husband to the Great Exhibition of 1851…They had a lot of children and barely any money, so this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

East Sussex authors Marcia Woolf and Clare Flynn

“What I love about the story is that it’s about kindness emanating from thoughtfulness and love – not money. And being based on a true story, part of my family history makes it very special to me.”

Marcia Woolf has written two novels, Roadkill and Cut Out, and is also administrator of one of the UK’s oldest charities, the Magdalen and Lasher.

Marcia, who is from Hastings, said, “Working in the charitable sector I’m constantly reminded that homelessness, or being in poor-quality and unsafe housing, is one of life’s most stressful and demoralising experiences. Because homelessness is such a big, complex, and entrenched issue it can be hard for individuals to see how to help, so I was excited to be able to contribute to this anthology in support of Shelter.

The ‘kindness’ in my story it might not be immediately apparent, but I believe that instilling an interest, a love of something, encouraging a skill, or simply inspiring another person to find a source of pleasure and fulfilment in life is one of the greatest kindnesses anyone can offer.”