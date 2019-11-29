East Hill lift at Hastings will be open on Boxing Day

Hastings East Hill lift, the country’s steepest working funicular railway, will be opening on Boxing Day this year.

Kevin Boorman, marketing manager for Hastings Borough Council, which owns and operates the lift, explained :- “We have opened the West Hill lift on Boxing Day for a few years now, and it has proved popular with locals and visitors.

“Because this lift is closed for essential repair work at the moment we have decided to open the East Hill lift instead. It was opened in 1902 and is the country’s steepest working funicular railway.

“With a number of other local attractions now opening on Boxing Day we hope to get a lot of passengers who are out to enjoy the Old Town, or just want to get some exercise and walk off their Christmas dinner. The views from the top of the lift are stunning and, of course, the East Hill and Country Park are well worth exploring.”

The East Hill lift is in Rock-a-Nore Road, in Hastings Old Town.

See also: Free festive event at Priory Meadow: Everything you need to know