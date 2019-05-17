Duchess of Cornwall joins celebration of East Sussex women – in pictures
The Duchess of Cornwall honoured the East Sussex Women of the Year at their biennual lunch today at the American Express Community Stadium in Falmer.
The first lunch was launched in 2011 as a celebration and a recognition of the achievements and contribution made by women in the county. The Duchess of Cornwall, Honorary Patron, joined 250 women from across the county on Thursday (May 16) for the lunch, which this year raised awareness of loneliness in the community.
Clare Kennedy of Kennedy Street Alcohol Recovery and Caroline Ridley CEO of Impact Initiatives