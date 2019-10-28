Dry weather for half-term break after a week of rain

Local school children enjoying the half-term holidays look to have the bonus of dry weather with some sun in the week ahead according to the forecast.

It will come as a welcome relief after a week of rain and unsettled weather with one of the wettest Octobers for many years.

Today will be a largely sunny day with a light breeze, though sunshine is likely to turn hazy at times. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Sunshine with a few isolated showers are expected for Tuesday and the weather for the rest of the week is generally dry, with showers and milder temperatures predicted for Friday as we enter November.

Moving towards next weekend and early next week, more unsettled wet and windy weather may return to all parts says the Met Office.

