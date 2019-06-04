Drunk Hastings man assaulted police officer

A man who was drunk and disorderly in St Leonards assaulted a police officer according to a court document.

Edward Winchester, 22, of Sandy Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on April 20. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was fined £250. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

