Dress up your dog to gain free entry to Hastings attraction this weekend

Photo was taken at 2018's Dress Up Your Dog Day at The True Crime Museum in Hastings. Curator Joel Griggs (centre) with a few of the visitors. SUS-220901-104830001

Dress up your criminal canine for free entry to the attraction at White Rock, Hastings, on Saturday January 15, from 10am - 5pm.

Assistant Curator Laura Green said: “This fun, whacky and energetic event has been running for years and is one of our most popular events here at the museum Our team can’t wait for its return.

You’ll get complimetary dog treats and a photo of your dog at our Dog Mug Shot Wall all included in your visit.

“Why not dress up your pup to enter our dogs only fancy-dress competition.

“We kindly ask that all dogs are on short leads into the Museum. One free entry with dog – otherwise general admission prices apply.”

Laura Green added: “This is my third DressUpYourDogDay here at the museum and I really missed it last year when we couldn’t run it because of the pandemic. The event has been going for five years now. We’ve seen dogs dressed as pirates, caterpillars and my favourite of all Sherlock Holmes. Just make sure your dogs are happy and comfortable and go for it.”

Visit www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/events/dog-day/ for more.