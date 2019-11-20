Donate Christmas gifts to children’s hospice at Priory Meadow shopping centre in Hastings

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has announced their Giving Tree will be returning this Christmas and is encouraging shoppers to purchase a Christmas gift for children cared for by Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The Giving Tree is an initiative to support their charity partner of the year, Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice and is running between December 1st and December 17.

Priory Meadow gift donations SUS-191119-135838001

See also: Cat shot with air rifle in Hastings

Chestnut Tree House cares for 300 children in the South East, 60 of whom are in East Sussex, all of whom are unlikely to reach adulthood. Their Community Nursing Team visit families at home, taking children out to explore their local community or simply giving tired families and carers the chance to take a well-earned break.

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager at Priory Meadow, said: “2018 was the first year we introduced a Giving Tree and the team were completely overwhelmed with the number of gifts received. We hope that the community can come together again to purchase presents for children that deserve some extra Christmas cheer.

“On behalf of Priory Meadow and Chestnut Tree House, we would like to thank you in advance for your support and wish a very merry Christmas.” He added.

Shoppers can select a tag from the tree located outside M&S, purchase a suitable gift, then take the gift and tag to the management office located on the first floor between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

The management team will arrange for the gifts to be presented to Chestnut Tree House in time for the big day. The last day to donate your gift is Thursday December 17th.

For more information on Priory Meadow Shopping Centre find us on Facebook @priorymeadowhastings or visit priorymeadow.com.

For more information on Chestnut Tree House visit chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.

See also: Hastings man had knife in Alexandra Park

See also: Hastings baby airlifted to hospital is to be centre of charity Christmas campaign