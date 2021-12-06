Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Millie – a spritely nine-year-old Jack Russell cross

The friendly-natured jack russell cross collie adores a game of 'tug' or joining her humans on fun, outdoor adventures.

Millie is happy to greet everyone she meets but will show off her true, loving and affectionate character once she has built a bond with you.

While she enjoys a gentle fuss from people she knows well, Millie doesn't like to be picked up or handled at the vets.

Millie, a nine-year-old jack russell cross collie at Dogs Trust, is looking for a home.

Due to her insecurities around handling and her lack of experience when it comes to meeting children, she will need to live in a home where the youngest members of her family and any visitors to her home are over the age of 16.

Millie is playful with dogs she is particularly fond of but can also be unsure of others — she could potentially live with a well-suited canine companion if they were to get on well upon multiple play-dates at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre.

Millie holds a big place in her heart for her humans and appreciates nothing more than spending time by their side.

She would love to find a home with adopters who are around most of the day to keep her company, and who will allow her a bed next to theirs at night-time.