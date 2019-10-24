Dog lovers invited to dress up their pets for Hastings Halloween Light Up Dog Walk

Hastings Pier is inviting people to take part in a Light Up Dog Walk on Friday October 25.

Owners are encouraged to dress up their pets and themselves for the walk from Hastings Pier to the Old Town.

Meet outside the Pier at 6pm. Dogs must be on leads. There will be prizes for the best dogs and humans.

People can get ten percent discount at Substance fancy dress shop in Robertson Street if they mention the dog walk.

Donations will go to help Tesa’s Rescue, which rescues and re-homes dogs from the UK, Romanis and Cyprus.

The Pier is also holding a Zombie Day on Saturday November 2 from 11.30am and people are invited to come dressed as the living dead and take part in the fun. The Tornado Twirl Stars perform live on Saturday 2 at 11.30am at the start of the event.

