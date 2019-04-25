Do you think you could solve a murder in Hastings?

A new virtual murder mystery event is coming to the streets of Hastings later this year.

CluedUpp is bringing its outdoor detective experience back to Hastings on Saturday, August 17, 2019 – giving people the chance to test their skills as the next Sherlock Holmes.

Dubbed as a cross between Pokemon Go and the popular board game Cluedo, players will need to hunt all over town locating virtual witnesses, solving clues and eliminating suspects as they go.

Taking place entirely via CluedUpp’s award-winning phone app, the game will see teams of up to six players competing to unveil the mysterious murderer.

CluedUpp’s founder, Tref Griffiths, said: “We’ve held events in Hastings several times before and always have a fantastic turnout. We can’t wait to see if our detectives are up to the challenge of solving our hardest case yet.”

The Hastings version of the game is called ‘Sneaky Finders’ and is set in the fictitious 1920s town of Millingham.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and it is expected that only 100 team places will be initially released, each place costing just £36 per team of six adults (little detectives and dogs play for free). Fancy dress is optional.

Depending on how good a detective team you are, the event will last anywhere between one and four hours - but the average squad of detectives take around two hours 20 minutes to solve the crime.

Prizes will be awarded to the fastest team, the best 1920s-inspired fancy dress, best team picture, best team name, best little detective (kid’s prize), best K-9 detective (dog’s prize).

Would-be Sherlocks can find-out more at https://www.cluedupp.com/hastings.html.

