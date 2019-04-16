Disqualified driver from Hastings has been jailed

A disqualified driver who showed a ‘flagrant disregard’ for the law has been sent to prison

Robert Kelly, 34, of Elphinstone Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Battle Road, St Leonards, on February 12, while disqualified. He pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and banned from driving for two years.

Scales of justice

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he had showed a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.

