Dial 999 if you see this woman

Hana, who is from the Czech Republic, has been resident in the UK for 12 years, mainly in the Hastings area.

She is described as white, 5'4", slim, with long brown hair usually worn in a pony tail. She was wearing a green coat to her mid thighs, blue jeans and was carrying a large black suitcase, a black hand luggage bag and a brown handbag.

On the morning of Sunday 11 July morning she left her address in St Leonards and travelled by train from Warrior Square station to Charing Cross station in London arriving at 9:49am, intending to catch a coach to the Czech Republic but she has not left the country.

Police in East Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Hana Solarova, 43, who has been missing since 11 July.

Her last known communication was with her mother in the Czech Republic by Facetime at 9.30pm that night.

Whilst there are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding her unexpected Hana is understood to have been depressed recently and there is increased concern for her welfare and safety.