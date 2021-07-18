Dial 999 if you see this Eastbourne man
Police are appealing for information after an Eastbourne man went missing last night (Saturday, July 17).
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 11:33 am
Updated
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 11:36 am
Officers shared their concern 60-year-old Christopher O'Brair who was last seen yesterday morning at 10.45am.
Police have asked for anyone who sees him to dial 999.
Christopher has been described as 5'5", of medium build with dyed black short hair.
He was seen wearing a long sleeve grey top, black tracksuit bottoms, a white/green carrier bag and knows the Brighton and Hasting areas.
Anyone with information should call 999, quoting reference 1460 of 17/07.