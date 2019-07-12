Development guide for High Weald housing applications under consultation

A document guiding development in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is currently under consultation.

The High Weald AONB Partnership, alongside 15 local planning authorities including Hastings Borough Council and Rother District Council, has prepared a draft design guide for new housing development in the High Weald.

The document sets out what the AONB team considers to be ‘good standards for developers and planners’. The guide – found at www.highweald.org/look-after/planning/design-guide-consultation – is subject to a public consultation until August 14.

Following consultation, a revised version may be adopted by the local planning authorities as a consideration in determining applications within the High Weald AONB. HBC said it would not comment until the document was formally adopted.