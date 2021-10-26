Design-your-own-doughnut cafe opening soon in Hastings town centre
A new cafe is opening soon in Hastings which will allow customers to design their own doughnuts.
Honeybee Donuts is moving into premises in Robertson Street, next to the old Debenhams building in the town centre.
Workmen put up the shop signs at the weekend, and said the store is expected to open in a few weeks.
The chain, which was launched by owner Giovanni Garcia in 2017, also has doughnut cafes in Eastbourne and Worthing.
It is looking to open more branches, including one in Brighton.
Customers can design their own doughnuts - they choose a doughnut, choose a sauce to put on it, then sprinkle on their favourite toppings.
The Hastings cafe will also serve all-day breakfasts, cakes, sandwiches, pastries, ice cream and shakes.