Design-your-own-doughnut cafe opening soon in Hastings town centre

Honeybee Donuts in Hastings SUS-211026-101220001

Honeybee Donuts is moving into premises in Robertson Street, next to the old Debenhams building in the town centre.

Workmen put up the shop signs at the weekend, and said the store is expected to open in a few weeks.

The chain, which was launched by owner Giovanni Garcia in 2017, also has doughnut cafes in Eastbourne and Worthing.

It is looking to open more branches, including one in Brighton.

Customers can design their own doughnuts - they choose a doughnut, choose a sauce to put on it, then sprinkle on their favourite toppings.