Dandy lion keeps an eye over Hastings Pirate Day

Hastings Old Town went mad for Pirate Day on Sunday as people turned out in force to enjoy the sun.

Shops put on eye-catching displays while many Old Town residents decorated their windows or flew the Jolly Roger pirate flag.

This was one of our favourite images from the day with residents of the big house at the bottom end of All Saints Street dressing up their stone lions as pirates, complete with hats and eye-patches.

Local pubs served up special pirate themed drinks and the Crown came up with a pirate punch made from rum and home-made ginger beer brewed up by award winning artisan baker Emmanuel Hadjiandreou.

