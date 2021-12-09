Curry restaurant in George Street, Hastings, up for sale for £450,000

A curry house in one of Hastings’ most famous streets is on the market.

By Alex Watts
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:21 pm

The Castle Tandoori Restaurant was established in 1973 and sits next to the West Hill Lift funicular railway in George Street, Hastings Old Town.

On the ground floor there is a restaurant area, measuring 5.3 metres by 10.8 metres, and a kitchen. Below is a large basement, and above there are customer toilets, five bedrooms and a lounge.

The selling agents, GPS Business Sales, from Eastbourne, say it is “ideal for refurbishment”, and are selling the freehold for £450,000.

The Castle Tandoori Restaurant in George Street, Hastings Old Town.

“The property is situated in the highly desirable Old Town conservation area of Hastings,” they said. “It is supported by a wide variety of other shops and businesses, including hair salons, restaurants, bars, cafes, jewellers, ladies fashion etc. It is located in a popular pedestrianised area with a delightful ‘bohemian’ atmosphere just back from the main Hastings seafront. There are more than 500,000 overnight visitors to the town each year with many more day-trippers.”

HastingsGeorge StreetHastings Old TownEastbourne