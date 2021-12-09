Curry restaurant in George Street, Hastings, up for sale for £450,000

The Castle Tandoori Restaurant was established in 1973 and sits next to the West Hill Lift funicular railway in George Street, Hastings Old Town.

On the ground floor there is a restaurant area, measuring 5.3 metres by 10.8 metres, and a kitchen. Below is a large basement, and above there are customer toilets, five bedrooms and a lounge.

The selling agents, GPS Business Sales, from Eastbourne, say it is “ideal for refurbishment”, and are selling the freehold for £450,000.

The Castle Tandoori Restaurant in George Street, Hastings Old Town.