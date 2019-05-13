Crowning of the Hastings May Queen in pictures

A large crowd of people gathered in Alexandra park on Sunday afternoon to watch the crowning ceremony of the Hastings May Queen
The colourful event included performances by Hastings Maypole Dancers, Holly Sheldrake and The Fiddle Choir, Punch and Judy, Hannah’s Cat Morris and Roses are Red youth folk dancers. There was also be a Garland competition. This year’s May Queen is Katie Kolimbarides.
Crowning of the May Queen in Alexandra Park, Hastings.'Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190513-091959001