Crews tackle fires in Hastings and St Leonards

Firefighters were sent to tackle two fires during a busy night for the service, according to a spokesman.

Hastings and The Ridge crews attended a fire in the open on Castle Hill Road, Hastings, at 7.54pm, on Monday (May 20),

A fire service spokesman said they used a Land Rover to access the fire and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

At 4.06am today (Tuesday, May 21) firefighters from Hastings attended a fire in the open on Maunsell Road, St Leonards.

A spokesman said crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were also sent to six other fires across the county on the evening of May 20 and early hours of May 21.

