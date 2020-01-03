Crews called to Bexhill to tackle fire

Firefighters were sent to tackle a small fire in Bexhill this morning (Friday, January 3).

East Sussex Fire said crews were called to Carfax Close, Bexhill, at 1.05am.

A spokesman said they were responding to reports of a ‘small fire’ in a wooded area.

On arrival a small fire was located in the open and, according to a fire spokesman, firefighters extinguished the fire.

Yesterday (January 2) at 4.42pm, two Hastings crews were sent to a small kitchen fire in a flat in Elphinstone Close, Hastings.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire. A Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan was used to clear smoke from the property.

Afterwards, East Sussex Fire urged people to ‘take action’ in 2020 by helping to reduce fires in the home. Firefighters said more than 50 per cent of accidental house fires start in the kitchen.