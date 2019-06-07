Couples can now get married in iconic Hastings cinema

Couples in love with the silver screen can now get married in a wonderful space which is part of local cinema history.

The beautifully restored auditorium of the Kino Teatr, in Norman Road, St Leonards, was once the Curzon Cinema.

It is now licensed for wedding ceremonies – a visually ravishing location with its original domed ceiling, raked seating and trappings of the Silver Age, it provides the perfect venue to celebrate a special occasion in relaxed style.

Wedding receptions can utilise the spacious gallery and restaurant area.

The venue has two licenced bars a dance floor and sound system and a full range of catering options available from an in-house team.

Couples can even show their films and photos on a state-of-the-art cinema screen to take their big day to another level.

The venue has capacity for up to 120 seated guests for ceremonies and up to 150 guests for receptions.

A wedding co-ordinator is available to oversee every aspect of the event

For more information contact helen@kino-teatr.co.uk, call 01424 457830 or drop in for a chat.

