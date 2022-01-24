While Maxx is a spritely dog who likes a game with his toys or exploring on enriching walks, he is seeking a laidback lifestyle where he can settle in at his own pace and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

It will take him a little while to form a strong bond, but once you’ve spent time building his friendship, you will have gained a loyal and loving companion, who will relish every second by your side and keep you thoroughly entertained.

A sensitive soul at heart, Maxx has a few insecurities about the world around him.

Maxx, a playful pekingese at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

He will thrive in a peaceful household, with gentle adopters who will support him with some confidence building and learn to read his body language.

Maxx must be the only pet in an adult-only household, and he will need to go for his walks in less-frequented areas where he can avoid bumping into other dogs unexpectedly.

He would also enjoy having an undisturbed area of the house in which to enjoy his mealtimes and long-lasting chews, as well as a garden where he can practice his housetraining.

Ultimately, Maxx will make for a wonderful companion to a family who have plenty of time to dedicate to him and who could fully involve him in all aspects of their day-to-day life.

If you think you could give Maxx the forever home he deserves, or would like to know more about any of the dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to start the virtual adoption process.