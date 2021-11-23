Controversial Hastings sculpture disappears from the Old Town

The sculpture, which looked like large concrete blocks, but was, in fact soft, moveable and designed to be interactive, divided local opinion during the summer months with families and children enjoying it but some local residents taking to social media to label it an ‘eye-sore’.

The work, by Andreas Angelidakis, was entitled Seawall. The artist’s statement says “These eight soft sculptures have been created for this space in response to one of the most pressing issues of our time - climate change. Here you can wander among the sculptures, or sit alone to contemplate or talk with friends.”

The work was commissioned by Creative Coast, as one of seven new artworks forming an Art GeoTour connecting and celebrating the coastline of Essex, Kent and East Sussex. It is not known if it will be returning next summer.

Hastings art sculpture at Rock-a-Nore SUS-211122-144230001