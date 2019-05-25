Concern over missing 14-year-old Hastings girl

Police are looking for a missing Hastings teenager

Maisie Stretch, 14, was last seen in West Hill Road around 11.15pm yesterday (Friday, May 24) wearing a white top and carrying a brown bag.

Maisie Stretch. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190525-110915001

Police said the teen is white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with long ginger hair.

Maisie is believed to be in the Hastings area.

Police said she is diabetic and is not believed to be carrying her medication.

If anyone sees Maisie or have information on where she could be please report online or call 10 quoting 42 of 25/05.