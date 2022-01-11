Concern for missing St Leonards woman

Lisa was last seen on around 4.40pm on Monday (10 December) in the St Leonards area.

Officers are keen to speak with Lisa and believe she is within that area.

She is 5”3’ tall, medium build with dark brown hair worn in a bun and was wearing a black padded jacket, black hooded top, black leggings and black trainers with a white trim and carrying a sandy brown leather bag.

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Lisa Stone, 30, from St Leonards.