Police and family in Hastings are concerned for the welfare of Ben Gittins, 40, who has been missing from his home in Castledown Avenue, Hastings, since Wednesday morning (January 1).

According to police, Ben is white, 6’, slim with blue eyes, short blond hair and broad shoulders, and has tattoos on both arms.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black North face t-shirt and black jeans, with blue Nike Air Max trainers.