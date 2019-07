Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man missing from his Crowhurst care home this evening (Tuesday, July 23).

Ian Horton-Stephens, 83, was wearing a chequered shirt, pale trousers and glasses, and has a stick, according to Rother Police.

Police said Ian comes from Battle, and is thought to be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1515 of 23/07.