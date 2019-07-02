Community pays tribute to dad who died on St Leonards seafront

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after collapsing on St Leonards seafront.

Jason Robinson, 43, started feeling unwell at the top of the slope at Bottle Alley, near the Sea Zone, in St Leonards, at approximately 3.15pm on Saturday (June 29).

Jason Robinson died after collapsing on St Leonards seafront. Picture supplied by Jade Mackay

According to his girlfriend Jade Mackay, the father-of-nine collapsed, hit his head and had a seizure.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 4.20pm.

Paying tribute to the father of her one and six-year-old children, Jade said: “He loved his children dearly and will be missed. He was a loving person.”

A number of Hastings Observer readers took to Facebook to pay their respects.

Chelsea Dargan said: “So sorry to hear this, condolences to his family, children and friends.”

Jeanette Philpott added: “So very sad for his family. Thoughts are with them all.”

Jacqui Murphy said: “So sorry to hear this, condolences to his family and friends.”

Steph Hadwin added: “What an awful thing to happen. My thoughts are with his family especially his young children.”

Jade said Jason and their two children had been on the beach at St Leonards having a barbecue with members of their family on Saturday.

She said Jason was heading back to his home in Hastings when he became unwell at the top of the slope at Warrior Square and collapsed.

A number of readers said they saw emergency services responding to the incident on Saturday afternoon, including Deborah Ripley.

She said: “We passed by as this was happening. I’m so sad to see this, I had hoped for the best. People at the scene were very dignified and respectful.”

Mandy Carslake added: “I saw this too and saw how hard the paramedics were working to save him. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Charlotte Howard said: “R.I.P Jason Robinson. Saddest experience I’ve ever witnessed, don’t wish it to happen again anytime soon. Hugs to Jade and his children.”

Sam Cronshaw said: “I saw this, what a terrible day for them all. Life changing. My thoughts are with the family. Sleep tight.”

Following Jason’s death, Charlotte Howard set up a JustGiving page to help the family cover the costs of his funeral. You can donate here.

